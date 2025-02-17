New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Monday wrote a letter to the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) alleging that the fund for children's day was misused by Mayor Mahesh Khichi to organise Basant Utsav.

In his letter to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Kapoor said, "With annual examinations approaching, Mayor Mahesh Khichi misused the funds allocated for Bal Utsav to organise Basant Utsav instead on February 25."

Also Read | RSMSSB Result 2025: 12th Level CET Results Declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

He further said that the MCD organises a Bal Utsav every year on November 14, but in 2024, it was not held, apparently because the then-Mayor showed no interest due to a power struggle over the Mayorship.

Kapoor also urged the commissioner to seek a report from the MCD Director of Education regarding the alleged misuse of funds, especially with annual exams just eight days ahead.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Led 3-Member Panel Meets To Select New CEC As Rajiv Kumar Set To Retire on February 18.

However, there was no immediate reaction from MCD and Aam Aadmi Party over Kapoor's allegation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)