New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has relieved Delhi Police from the responsibility for issuing licences for business activities such as hotels, motels, guest houses, according to an official order.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the reform is a direct reflection of the government's "visionary approach" and in line with the Centre's Maximum Governance-Minimum Government' and Ease of Doing Business policy.

Businesses will now be exempted from having to obtain a 'no-objection' certificate from police.

The exemption encompasses entities such as hotels, motels, guest houses, restaurants (eating houses), swimming pools, auditoriums, video game parlours, discotheques, and amusement parks.

The licensing power will now be transferred to local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, or Delhi Cantonment Board.

Gupta said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has categorically said that police force should be relieved from non-core duties so that their energy and resources can be focused on law and order, security, and crime control.

The subject of policing in the national capital lies under the Union Home Ministry.

"We want to make Delhi not only the political capital of India but also a model of good governance. That is the mission of our double-engine government," Gupta said.

