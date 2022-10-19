New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The total number of civic body polls' wards in the national capital reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Delhi civic body- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

After the 'delimitation' of MCD wards by the central government, the total number of wards in the MCD will amount to 250 of which 42 are decided to be reserved.

The 800-page notification issued by the Union Home Ministry shared detailed information about all the 250 wards that came in the new form after delimitation. "The final order of delimitation has been issued after amendment on the suggestions and objections of the common people and political parties", the official letter stated.

"The final list has been issued after considering all the complaints and suggestions. In this final order, the number of seats and reserved seats have been fixed by the central government and now the State Election Commission of Delhi will issue a notification by marking and reserving seats for women and scheduled caste people", it added.

The move of redrawing the wards paved the way for MCD elections soon which were called off hours before the elections schedule was to be announced.

Now after the final delimitation order is issued, elections are expected soon. It is to be noted that before the amalgamation of corporations, there were a total of 272 wards comprising the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had 104 wards each, while East Delhi Municipal Corporation had 64 wards. But after the delimitation, now the number of wards has been reduced to 250.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress had questioned the reduction of wards from 272 to 250. The Delhi Congress had also alleged a conspiracy to reduce the representation of the Dalit community in this regard, as the reserved seats have been reduced from 46 to 42.

Notably, AAP Delhi raised concerns that there is no equal distribution of population in the delimitation of wards. Aam Aadmi Party leaders had also lodged their objection by meeting the state election officer.

It is worth mentioning that the draft of the delimitation was prepared on 12 September itself and till 3 October it was being reviewed. (ANI)

