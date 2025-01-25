New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday unfurled the national flag during the government's Republic Day celebrations at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

The Delhi government celebrates the Republic Day on January 25 as the Chief Minister and other officials have to be present at the centre's programme which takes place on January 26.

Addressing the media at the stadium, the CM in her speech said that the Republic Day was a time to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom.

"Today when we are celebrating Republic Day, it is time to remember those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.. When the British ruled India, Indians did not have the right to elect their representatives. There was no right to express one's views, no right over resources. India was called the golden bird, but the resources were taken away by the British because the people of India did not choose the government," the CM said.

Further, she said "At that time it was said that the sun never set on British rule but our freedom fighters had the courage to fight. Bhagat Singh then did not think what would happen to his family, he only thought about the country. When Mahatma Gandhi sat on fast for the first time, they did not think what would happen to their body... There were lakhs of people who sacrificed that every citizen of India should get equal rights, should get the right to choose their own government, should have the right on solutions..."

Talking about the Delhi government, the CM said that they were working day and night to fulfill the dreams of the freedom fighters.

"Today I am happy and proud that today the Delhi government is working hard day and night to fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters and Baba Saheb. This hard work is our responsibility. We provided good buildings in schools, provided good education, our government spends a large part of the budget on education. Today Baba Saheb's dream is being fulfilled in Delhi. Poor children are getting good education..."

Further, she said that Delhi was the only place in the country where electricity was available for 24 hours.

"Delhi is the only state in the country where electricity is available 24 hours a day. Delhi is the only state in the country where the power infrastructure did not fail even in the scorching heat of this year. When every house gets electricity, every member of that family can move forward. In the last ten years, 38 flyovers were built in Delhi and 450 km Delhi Metro line was built. Today, every day 11 lakh women travel free in Delhi buses. In the last five years alone, women have traveled free in buses more than 150 crore times," the CM said.

She also spoke on the rise in Delhi's GDP from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore in the last five years.

"Delhi's GDP doubled from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore in the last five years. The per capita income of Delhi today is more than four lakhs," she said.

The CM ended her speech by asserting her confidence that the people of Delhi would take forward the city in the same manner in the coming years.

"I am confident that in the coming years also the people of Delhi will take Delhi forward like this," she said while concluding. (ANI)

