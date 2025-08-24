New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): On the eve of the All India Speakers' Conference in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a special dinner in honour of the Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Chairpersons of State Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.

The conference is scheduled for 24 to 25 August at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The evening, marked by warm hospitality, meaningful dialogue and the spirit of parliamentary tradition, saw the Chief Minister extend a heartfelt welcome to all dignitaries.

Welcoming the distinguished delegates to Delhi, the Chief Minister said the conference is being organised to mark the historic centenary of India's first elected Speaker, Vithalbhai Patel, assuming charge of the Central Legislative Assembly.

She added that it is a matter of both pride and responsibility for Delhi to host the event in this landmark year. The dinner, held at Hotel Taj in the capital, provided a platform for dignitaries to exchange views on making legislative procedures more effective, transparent and people-centric, Delhi CMO said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remarked that State Legislative Assemblies are the nurseries of democracy, where public expectations find direct expression.

She emphasised that procedural reforms, codes of conduct, impartiality of presiding officers, and the effective use of House time are four pillars that must remain the shared objectives of every legislature. She noted that the Delhi Government and Delhi Legislative Assembly will share their experiences with representatives from across the country. The dinner also reflected the capital's spirit of hospitality and its rich cultural heritage.

The two-day conference at the Delhi Legislative Assembly will begin on 24 August. On the opening day, Honourable Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the event, while the valedictory session will be presided over by Honourable Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

As per the Delhi CMO, a special postal stamp dedicated to the life and parliamentary contributions of Vithalbhai Patel will also be released. An exhibition and documentary on his life story are scheduled to be showcased. Entitled "The Glorious Saga of Vithalbhai Patel", the exhibition will remain open to the public from 26 to 31 August.

Extending her best wishes to all the dignitaries for the upcoming deliberations, Chief Minister Gupta said the conference would pave the way for firm resolve and mutual learning. She added that it will provide a clear roadmap towards strengthening the quality of India's parliamentary democracy.

The Chief Minister also urged the people of Delhi to visit the exhibition in large numbers and be part of this historic occasion. (ANI)

