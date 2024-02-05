New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed the train tickets to the senior citizens going on pilgrimage under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana' on Monday.

"Today 88 trains have left from Delhi for various pilgrim places. Today 780 people are headed to Tirupati by train," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister while addressing the 89th batch of senior citizens undertaking the pilgrimage, underscored the government's commitment to facilitating the pilgrimage for the elderly in Delhi.

Kejriwal reiterated his dedication to serving the people of Delhi as if they were his own family.

In his address, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the significance of the pilgrimage, stating, "I have always considered the people of entire Delhi as my family, so if I am the son of Delhi and the two crore people of Delhi are my family, then taking the elders of Delhi on pilgrimage is my religion, my duty and the fulfilment of that religion."

Kejriwal reassured pilgrims of the arrangements made for their journey, including train travel, accommodation, and meals, ensuring a comfortable and fulfilling experience.

He highlighted the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage destinations, including Tirupati Temple and Padmavati Temple, encouraging pilgrims to cherish every moment of their seven-day journey.

"I am fulfilling the same duty. My effort is to make every elderly person in Delhi go on a pilgrimage at least once. We are not leaving any shortage of resources in this, we have provided as many resources as will be required. We will arrange if there is a shortage of trains," CM Kejriwal said.

"It is a seven-day journey, a very long journey, you will reach there the day after tomorrow in the evening, it will take about 46 hours, then there will be darshan at Tirupati temple, the next day there will be darshan at Padmavati Temple, ISKCON Temple," he added.

Acknowledging the communal spirit fostered during the pilgrimage, Kejriwal expressed joy in witnessing pilgrims coming together in prayer and devotion, transcending daily routines and embracing spiritual enrichment.

"It is a journey of 46 hours, but you will not even realize that it is 46 hours, you will enjoy a lot while going and coming because, in the whole train, everyone goes singing bhajan and kirtan," the Chief Minister remarked.

Kejriwal extended gratitude to Kamal Bansal, entrusted with overseeing the pilgrimage logistics, and urged pilgrims to offer feedback to enhance future journeys.

"Now come after enjoying these seven days, you all come after a good pilgrimage, it is very cold, take care of yourselves, everyone, we have made all the arrangements for you. There is our Kamal Bansal ji, who is responsible for the entire pilgrimage. He told you that all you have to bring is only your clothes from your home, the rest we will arrange. Arrangements for food, arrangements for hotel accommodation when you reach there, arrangements for a bus there too, arrangements for darshan, we have made all the arrangements, but still if there is any shortcoming, I apologize to you in advance," CM Kejriwal said.

"But after coming, please do tell us what was lacking, brother, so that when people board the next train, we can they do not face any shortcomings. May your journey be very auspicious and auspicious. And let only your blessings remain with us if you pray to God there, then pray for your family, pray for the people of Delhi, pray for happiness and peace for the people of the whole of India," he added. (ANI)

