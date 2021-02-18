New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided Rs 1 crore financial assistance each to the kin of deceased COVID warriors Raj Kumar and Om Pal Singh.

Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices of Late Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar and their services for the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal said, "The past year has been very tough for all of us. But during that year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 warriors of Delhi fought this battle from the front. I visited the family of late Om Pal Singh. He was the principal of government boys senior secondary school Kalyanpuri. You all know that during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown the Delhi government was running various hunger relief centers where Singh was working. Unfortunately during the work, he got infected by COVID-19 and then lost his life."

"I also visited the family of late Raj Kumar today, who was a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. He was a frontline worker who got infected by COVID-19 and lost his life," he said.

Mentioning that he handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the families of both persons, Kejriwal remarked that they have received is irreplaceable but hopefully, this financial assistance will help them in getting some relief.

"Today I want to salute all the COVID-19 warriors of Delhi. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have worked relentlessly for the citizens of Delhi," he added.

The Delhi government has already announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of COVID-19 warriors who had lost their lives to the virus on duty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)