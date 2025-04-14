New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday paid her tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at several events and said her government, following his principles, is committed to the welfare and empowerment of all communities.

Gupta was one of the several dignitaries, including BJP president JP Nadda, who paid floral tributes at the statute of Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal on Parliament premises on the 135th birth anniversary of the chairman of drafting committee of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, she inaugurated four public parks in Ambedkar Colony and laid the foundation stone for a road in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.

"Delhi government is fully committed to building a robust and modern infrastructure across the capital. We aim to provide every citizen with better facilities and a safe, accessible environment," she said.

The top priority of the Delhi government is to offer "world-class roads," healthcare, educational institutions, transport services, and a clean environment to the people of Delhi, she said.

"We envision a Delhi that not only meets the present needs but also lays a sustainable and strong foundation for future generations. Our resolve is to build Delhi as an empowered, self-reliant, and inclusive capital that serves as a model for the entire nation," she added.

Gupta paid floral tributes also at Dr Ambedkar's memorial on Alipur Road, with Nadda, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

She later accompanied Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta and other ministers to pay tribute at the statue of Ambedkar in the Vidhan Sabha premises.

The speaker remembered Ambedkar as a pioneer of equality, social justice, and human rights, highlighting his "unparalleled contribution" in framing the Indian Constitution.

The Delhi Chief Minister also participated in a cultural programme held at Shah Auditorium to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

