Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reached Badrinath Dham with her family on Monday.

Earlier today, she, along with her family, visited Kedarnath Dham and offered prayers.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is visiting Uttarakhand with her family following the 100-day completion of the BJP government in Delhi.

After offering prayers at Kedarnath Dham, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "I feel fortunate to get the opportunity to offer prayers at Kedarnath Dham along with my family. I wish Baba gives us enough strength to achieve the target of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi. I hope Baba Kedar gives me the strength to work for the development of Delhi," the Delhi Chief Minister said after taking darshan at Kedarnath Dham.

On Sunday, CM Gupta took a holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar and vowed to clean the Yamuna River so that people could also do so. She also met Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj at Harihar Ashram in Haridwar.

CM Gupta stated, "It is a feeling of immense joy. Yesterday, the government completed 100 days of rule in Delhi. Yesterday we did Aarti in the Yamuna river, and today, after taking a dip in the Ganga, I really feel that the pace of development in Delhi will now pick up speed. Today, after taking the blessings of Gurujan, I am feeling more powerful within myself. I have a sense of responsibility. Delhi, which has been suffering for many years, now that the government has come, it is our responsibility to ensure Delhi progresses. I ask for the strength that whatever the aspirations of the people are, I am able to fulfil them."

"I prayed to God that the way lakhs of devotees come to Haridwar to worship River Ganga, in the same way, River Yamuna can be cleaned so that people can take a holy dip there," she added.

CM Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, also visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar on Sunday and took a holy dip in the Ganga river.

After taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Taking blessings from Maa Ganga, we will work to make Maa Yamuna clean and beautiful. We will work to speed up the development of Delhi. Taking the blessings of Maa, I feel very satisfied that as the Chief Minister of Delhi, I will be able to do better work for Delhi." (ANI)

