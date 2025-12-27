New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at the permanent night shelter in Kashmiri Gate on Friday night.

In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the Delhi government has made proper arrangements not only for regular rain shelters but also for new temporary shelters.

Also Read | Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

"Today, an impromptu inspection of the permanent rain shelter at Kashmiri Gate was conducted, and a conversation was held with the sisters and other residents living there. The Delhi government has made proper arrangements not only for regular rain shelters but also for new temporary shelters. We are ensuring safe and dignified shelter for every needy person," said Rekha Gupta.

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/2004596654914372103

Also Read | Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ranchi Airports.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden, where she interacted with patients and reviewed the hospital's facilities.

During her visit, the Chief Minister met with several patients, listened to their concerns, and offered reassurance while personally inquiring about their treatment progress.

The Chief Minister inspected the Outpatient Department (OPD), hospital wards, and the emergency department, with a focus on patient comfort, cleanliness, timely treatment, and the availability of doctors and healthcare staff. She emphasised the importance of ensuring that no patient faces delays in treatment and that healthcare services are delivered with dignity, sensitivity, and trust.

In a post on X, the Delhi CMO said the Chief Minister spoke with patients and directed prompt, respectful treatment improvements.

"I inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden. During the inspection, I spoke with patients and their families to understand their needs and gain their perspective on the treatment and facilities.I also reviewed the OPD facilities, wards, and emergency department, focusing on patient comfort, cleanliness, timely treatment, and the availability of doctors and other healthcare staff. Instructions have been given to ensure there are no delays in treatment and that every patient who comes to the hospital receives care with respect, sensitivity, and trust. Our priority is to ensure that every family in Delhi receives accessible, reliable, and high-quality healthcare," said Delhi CMO. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)