New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings on Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, congratulating people from both states residing in the national capital.

CM Gupta urged them to join the 'Viksit Delhi' campaign, pledging collective efforts to take the city forward.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "I congratulate you on Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day. Special congratulations to the families of Maharashtra and Gujarat living in Delhi... Join this campaign by becoming a part of Vikasit Delhi, and together we will take Delhi on a new path."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of their Statehood Day.

PM Modi lauded the state for its rich culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and dynamism, noting that Gujaratis have excelled in various fields.

In his X post, he wrote, "On the proud occasion of their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Gujarat. The state has distinguished itself for its culture, spirit of enterprise and dynamism. The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields. May the state keep attaining new heights of progress."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day, lauding the state's rich natural resources, historical and cultural heritage, and warm hospitality.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Many greetings on Gujarat Day to all the sisters and brothers of Gujarat, famous for its diverse natural resources, historical and cultural heritage, and hospitality. Gujarat has always attracted people from all over the world with its talent, hard work and practical skills. I pray to Dada Somnath for the continued progress and upliftment of the people of Gujarat, who have made pioneering contributions to nation building from the Bhakti movement to the freedom movement and modern times."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also extended warm greetings to all Gujaratis on Gujarat State Foundation Day, also known as 'Gujarat Gaurav Diwas', celebrating the state's rich legacy and contributions.

Highlighting the significance of this year's Gujarat Gaurav Diwas, Patel announced a roadmap to mark the decade from 2025 to 2035 as the "Utkarsh Gujarat Diamond Festival," via X, culminating in the Diamond Jubilee of Gujarat's formation in 2035.

May 1 is celebrated as the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat, commemorating the establishment of the two states. Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed in 1960, following the division of the state of Bombay after the passage of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which came into effect on May 1, 1960. (ANI)

