New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 70 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the national capital, marking a major push toward strengthening primary healthcare services.

Rekha Gupta also announced that the Delhi government has set an ambitious target to construct more than 1,000 such health centres in the coming months.

Speaking to ANI after the inauguration on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister said the expansion of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs reflects the commitment of her government to accessible and decentralised healthcare.

"Today we have inaugurated 70 new arogya mandirs in Delhi and dedicated them to the public... Our target is to construct more than 1000 Arogya mandirs in Delhi... I congratulate the people of Delhi; their decision to vote has given them so much strength that today, the work they need is getting done in Delhi," she said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who was present at the inauguration ceremony, said the government had significantly accelerated its efforts to expand doorstep health facilities.

"We're continuously opening Aayushman Aarogya Mandirs. Today, we inaugurated 70 across Delhi, bringing the total to 238. We've taken a step forward toward the promise we made to the people of Delhi: providing basic healthcare at every doorstep," he told reporters.

The minister emphasised that the initiative aims to ensure that every citizen has easy access to essential health services. "The people of Delhi should have access to all the health facilities and be able to take advantage of those facilities... This was an initiative for that... We are opening these Aayushman Aarogya Mandirs to provide these facilities, and our goal is to benefit the public," Singh added.

Earlier, on June 17, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir at the Tis Hazari Court Complex, aimed at serving judicial staff and nearby residents. Following this, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurated another centre at Budh Bazar Road, B Block in Chaukhandi, noting that 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were inaugurated on the same day, all equipped with modern infrastructure and healthcare provisions.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative seeks to strengthen Delhi's primary healthcare delivery system through clinics providing basic diagnostics, preventive care, maternal health services, and management of common illnesses. (ANI)

