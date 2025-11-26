Every year, Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated across India on November 26 with great enthusiasm and events to honour a key moment in the country’s democratic journey. This day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India as on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950. This year, National Law Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 26. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, known as the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution, played a key role in shaping the country’s foundational legal document.

As the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, he led the team responsible for preparing the first draft of the Constitution. As Constitution Day 2025 is here, we at LatestLY have curated a list of Constitution Day 2025 quotes and sayings by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Constitution Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated.” Dr BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.” Dr BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Life Should Be Great Rather Than Long.” Dr BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.” Dr BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall Be the First To Burn It.” Dr BR Ambedkar

National Law Day encourages citizens to understand the significance of legal awareness in promoting law, order and justice in society. The Constitution draft prepared under Ambedkar’s leadership went through multiple readings, debates, and revisions before being adopted on November 26, 1949.

His contributions remain one of the most significant aspects of India’s democratic history, earning him immense respect as one of the principal architects of modern India. Across the country, courts, law schools, and legal institutions conduct seminars, awareness campaigns, and discussions to mark the occasion.

