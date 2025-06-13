New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to expedite the construction of a new block of Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital.

Gupta, who chaired a review meeting on Thursday, discussed the development work underway in the assembly constituencies in northwest Delhi.

Also Read | 'Truth Must Come Out': Congress Demands High-Level Probe Into Air India AI171 Flight Crash.

She held discussions on road, water supply, drain cleaning, street lighting, and drainage in these areas.

During the meeting, Gupta directed the tourism department to prepare a plan for the revival of the historic site related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Tikri Village.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 600 Rajkot Schools to Remain Closed on June 14 in Tribute to Former Gujarat CM.

Officials were also directed to expedite the construction on the new block at Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital, so that patients can access a modern, well-equipped, and comfortable medical environment.

There was discussion on the renovation of the Ring Road from Vikaspuri to Mukarba Chowk, used by thousands of commuters every day.

The CM directed that the green belt along the road be expanded to enhance its aesthetic appeal and offset some of the environmental concerns.

The CM said she would inspect the progress of the project on June 30.

The chief minister further instructed officials to expedite the construction of an old-age home in Rohini Sector-4.

The condition of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus stands in the area was also reviewed, and ordered they be upgraded with modern infrastructure, proper seating, shade, and sanitation.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was directed to open the stadium in Mangolpuri for public use. During the meeting, Rithala MLA Shri Kulwant Rana raised the issue of land allotment for educational institutions and the problem of exposed electrical wires.

The chief minister instructed the concerned departments to submit a report on the matter.

Gupta called for a permanent and robust drainage system in villages in Narela, prone to waterlogging, and consequently to diseases.

The chief minister also held serious discussions on the desilting of drains and ordered that they must be cleaned.

The MLAs attending the meeting raised the issue of unauthorised encroachments on DUSIB lands. DUSIB was directed to submit a report on all properties under its jurisdiction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)