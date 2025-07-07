New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote to her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on Monday, urging him to stop illegal sand mining on the Yamuna floodplains on the Delhi-UP border while noting that it was weakening the river embankments and raising the danger of flood.

It was also becoming a cause of serious ecological damage, she wrote in the letter.

Also Read | Mumbai: Video of MNS Leader's Drunk, Half-Naked Son Rahil Shaikh Abusing Influencer Rajshree More Goes Viral, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Demands Action (Watch Video).

Gupta also shared with Adityanath the National Green Tribunal's concerns over the issue, saying it has also sought the stoppage of illegal sand mining through a regulatory enforcement involving inter-state coordination.

Sharing details of illegal sand mining in the Yamuna floodplains, the Delhi chief minister said that it can be a cause of a serious problem and impact the lives of people residing along the banks of the river.

Also Read | Dating App Scam Busted in Borivali: 22 Arrested After Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With Inflated Hotel Bills, Know the Modus Operandi.

Illegal sand mining is an inter-state issue, the Delhi chief minister said in the letter and emphasised framing a joint and coordinated enforcement system involving Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to check it.

She hoped that with the cooperation of her Uttar Pradesh counterpart, an effective solution to the problem could be found.

An official statement said, "The Delhi chief minister urged Yogi Adityanath to direct Uttar Pradesh officials to carry out a joint inter-state demarcation so that ecological balance could be effectively safeguarded through coordinated efforts of the two states."

Top officials of the Delhi government said they were in touch with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts and providing all required information, including on illegal sand mining on the Delhi-UP border, it said.

Illegal sand mining was also causing a diversion of the natural course of the river and changes in its riverbed, officials said, adding it was causing irreversible ecological damage and posing a threat to life and property of those settled along the Yamuna.

They also raised the situation of "confusion" between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over jurisdictional matters, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)