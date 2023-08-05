New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday allowed actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to San Francisco, USA to perform promotional activities for the company Show Blast LLC from August 7 to August 23.

She is accused in Rs 200 crores money laundering case. Sukesh Chandrasekhar is also one of the accused in the matter.

Special judge Shailender Malik allowed Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to San Francisco, USA from August 7 to August 23 to perform promotional activities. She was invited for the same by the company Show Blast LLC.

The court while granting permission to travel abroad, rejected the contention of ED's counsel related to visa. He also submitted that these promotional activities could take place through video conferencing.

The court said that the American embassy/visa issuing authority will examine the case of the applicant independently. It is not for the court to decide.

It is for the host company in the USA to decide whether such promotional activity can be undertaken physically or through VC.

The court has imposed some conditions while granting permission including the application shall submit an FDR of Rs One crore. She will also submit her travel itinerary and detail of the place of stay.

An application seeking permission to travel to the USA to engage in professional services for promotion of the company's client of Show Blast from August 10 to August 20, 2023.

Advocate Aman Nandrajog, Shakti Singh and Gaurav Arora appeared for the actor. (ANI)

