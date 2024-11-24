New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court recently convicted a man for throwing acid on a man and his two daughters in 2017. It was alleged that the convict threw acid on victims in west Delhi's Khyala after being scolded by the father for loitering around his house.

In its judgement, the court said that the glaring, inhuman act of acid attack has increased rampantly and has transcended religion, gender and caste, across the world.

Additional Sessions judge Aditi Garg held accused Raghav Mukhiya guilty of throwing acid on the victim and his two minor daughters.

The court said that the Prosecution has proved the allegations levelled against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

The Judgement passed on November 8 called the acid attack a "Scars for Life. Acid attacks are not only against women but also against minor children and it may be out of revenge or strong hostility. The aim of the culprit is not to kill the victim(s) but to leave them in a crippled condition which will hamper their day-to-day task and, moreover, lead to conditions unacceptable by society."

The court noted that as per medical record, one of the girls aged 11 suffered around 40 per cent grievous burns, while the other aged 14 suffered 20 per cent burns and the man had simple burn injuries with 10 per cent burns.

As per the Prosecution, a case was registered against Raghav Mukhiya for attacking the victims with acid on February 18, 2017.

It was argued that Raghav Mukhiya was falsely implicated in this matter. (ANI)

