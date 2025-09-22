New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Rajesh Khimji and his friend Tehseen Syed till October 6. The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing. They have been arrested in the CM attack case.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Gaurav Goyal extended the judicial custody of both accused till October 6.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advocate Pradeep Rana, alongwith Advocate Gagan Bhatnagar, appeared for the Delhi police.

The Delhi Police arrested Rajesh Khimji after he allegedly attacked the Delhi CM during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence at Civil Lines. Rajesh Khimji is originally from Rajkot, Gujarat.

During the investigation, his friend Tehseen Syed was also arrested. Both were remanded to judicial custody after police interrogation.

A case has been registered against Khimji at the Civil Lines Police Station by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

