Ahmedabad, September 22: The recent murder of a class 10 student of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Higher Secondary School has led several city schools to introduce surprise bag checks to reassess safety on campus. Over the past week, multiple institutions confirmed they have intensified inspections to keep a closer watch on what students carry. Teachers and administrators say the checks have revealed troubling findings. The students were found to be carrying mobiles, cigarettes, vapes, alcohol, contraceptives, blades, condoms, and even pornographic novels.

The contents uncovered during these inspections have left teachers and administrators deeply alarmed and disturbed. "It is surprising and worrying. It shows how far student life stretches beyond their classwork. Alongside the expected books and tiffins, there were mobiles, tablets, lighters, cigarettes, vapes, and in one rare case, alcohol in a water bottle," Times of India reported, citing one principal. Seventh Day School Student Murder: Class 10 Boy Dies After Knife Attack by Junior in School in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad (Watch Videos).

In Ahmedabad, Class 8 Student Stabs Senior to Death

In August, a class 8 student stabbed one of his seniors outside the school premises in Ahmedabad following a heated argument and scuffle. The accused was detained by police under the Juvenile Act. Following the murder, purported chats between the accused and one of his friends on Instagram went viral on social media. The incident led school authorities to undertake various steps to monitor students across the state after his death, including surprise inspections of bags.

Condoms, Alcohol, Pornographic Novels, and More Found in Student Bags After Surprise Inspections

Beyond sharp objects, schools have also seized playing cards, novels with adult content, costly pens, flashy jewellery, journals, and cash amounts beyond the usual INR 100-200. "While parents are informed about confiscated items immediately, they are handed over the items during the parent-teacher meetings. Some parents confide that their children do not listen to them," one principal said. "Some parents are even comfortable with ‘adult books' being found and view them as part of ‘growing up’," a teacher quipped.

In some schools, inspections uncovered blades, paper cutters and chains. Following the SDA student murder, one institution banned scissors and rounders altogether. Another school principal shared, "We have found whiteners, lipsticks, kajal, nail filers, deodorants, oral contraceptives, condoms and even spare clothes and footwear." Ahmedabad School Stabbing: Class 8 Boy of Seventh Day Adventist School Stabs Senior to Death, Chilling Instagram Chat of 'Confession' Goes Viral.

Mobile phones remain another concern, with certain parents encouraging students to carry them for safety reasons, particularly when travelling to tuition classes. In more serious situations, such as cases involving drugs or dangerous weapons, schools escalate the matter to the District Education Office or even the police.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

