New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court has recently issued a summons to a doctor working at AIIMS, accused of raping a doctor on the pretext of marriage. Delhi police had registered a case at Hauz Khas police station in 2023.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore issued a summons to doctor Deepak Gupta after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed against him.

The court said that perusal of the same reveals that the allegations levelled against the accused and the material on record are prima facie sufficient to proceed with the case.

"Accordingly, I take cognizance of the offence as per Section 190 of Cr.P.C. for offence u/s 376/377/313/506 IPC against the accused," the magistrate said in the order passed on January 23, 2024.

However, the court has not issued summons to the brother and two sisters of accused Deepak Gupta.

The court said that perusal of the record shows that there are no specific allegations against suspected persons as the marriage ceremony between the complainant and accused, Dr. Deepak Gupta, was never solemnized.

"There appears no role of the suspected persons in the commission of the aforesaid offence. Thus, suspected persons are not being summoned," the court said.

Accused Deepak Gupta has been summoned for February 26 through the concerned SHO. (ANI)

