New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A Delhi court has ordered the release of Rs 1.87 crore rent deposited by a family-owned company of BJP leader and former Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for a farm house in Rajokri to its owner.

The owner of the property, owned by Nimitya Properties Ltd, claimed that the lease was only for two years from May 2013, and that the accused company, Seth Enterprises Pvt Ltd, has occupied the property since May 2015 without paying any charges until they were asked by a court to vacate in 2020.

The court had on September 3, 2020 directed the accused company to vacate the farm house and directed it to hand over the property to its owner.

The judge had in October 2022 directed the accused firm to deposit Rs 3.75 in court.

The accused, however, challenged the trial court order before the Delhi High Court, which directed the company to deposit half of that amount with the civil court.

“It is directed that the amounts deposited by the defendant (Seth Enterprises Pvt Ltd) with the court be released to the plaintiff (Nimitya Properties Ltd),” Additional District Judge Satyabrata Panda said in an order passed on August 7.

According to the petitioner, represented by advocate Sumit Gehlot, Bishnoi did not pay a single penny after April 14, 2015 and the owner suffered a lot because of the acts of the defendants.

