Chennai, August 8: In a disturbing incident coming to the fore from Tamil Nadu, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his two-month-old daughter for constant crying. The incident occurred in Periyakuppam, Tiruvallur, on Monday night. The reports said that the accused, who was inebriated, ended her life by tossing her to the ground. The accused taken into custody in connection with this incident has been identified as Suresh, hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

The report by the New Indian Express said the accused resided with his wife and four children, among them the two-month-old girl. He used to earn a livelihood as a rag picker. The family had been living beneath the railway bridge in Periyakuppam, Tiruvallur, for the preceding ten days. At approximately 2 am on Monday, the infant began to cry. Suresh, who was in a state of intoxication while sleeping, woke up and carried the child to his wife, urging her to nurse the baby. Despite the mother's efforts to feed her, the infant cried. Suresh then took the baby from his wife's arms, attempting to soothe her, but her cries continued. Chhattisgarh: Man Kills Daughter, Injures Wife, Two Other Daughters With Sword Over Her Love Marriage in Durg; Arrested.

In a fit of anger, Suresh purportedly flung the baby to the ground, causing her head to strike a stone. Swiftly responding, the mother hurriedly transported the infant to Tiruvallur Government Hospital, but unfortunately, the medical professionals pronounced her deceased upon arrival. Upon receiving the information, the Thiruvallur Town police initiated actions, leading to the arrest of Suresh. Subsequently, he was placed under judicial custody following his arrest. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Daughter and Her Lover, Dumps Bodies in Chambal River; Accused Arrested.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man for crushing his own daughter to death because he was tired of her demands for chocolate. During the questioning, the accused confessed to his crime. According to the police, the man is a drug addict and is likely to have committed the crime under the influence of drugs. The accused told the police he was poverty-stricken and could not fulfil his daughter’s constant demands for chocolates and toys.

