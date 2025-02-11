New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court has recently rejected the bail plea of Waseem Shaikh arrested for allegedly running a drug syndicate with his wife Rihana.

It is alleged that Waseem purchased smack from Salman and Kulsum at the rate of 12 to 15 lakh per kg.

Thereafter, he sold the same in small quantity in pouches of 0.5 to 0.75 grams at the rate of Rs. 700-800. He was arrested after the arrest of one person named, Hafiza who worked for him. Two others, Salman and Kulsum are still absconding.

Special judge (NDPS) Gaurav Gupta rejected the bail plea of Waseem Shaikh after considering the submissions by counsel for accused and Delhi police.

"Having regards to the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the previous conduct of the applicant, no ground is made out for grant of bail," Special Judge Gaurav Rao said in an order passed on February 4.

While rejecting the bail plea the court observed, "There is every possibility that the applicant might abscond, in case, he is granted bail."

"Further, the investigation cannot be allowed to be scuttled by the conduct of the accused in absconding from the court. Investigating agency needs to be granted sufficient opportunity for carrying out proper investigation and to ascertain the role of the present applicant as well as the absconding suspects," the court emphasised.

The counsel for accused had argued that he has been falsely implicated at the behest of one Sharafat Sheikh who is also alleged to run a drug syndicate. It was further argued that the allegations against the present applicant pertain only to conspiracy to commit an offence and that nothing incriminating has been recovered from him.

It was also argued that the investigating agency alleges 455 calls between the applicant and one Kulsum who is a known drug dealer, however, there is nothing to show that Kulsum had anything to do with the present case.

While opposing the bail plea, additional public prosecutor (APP) argued that accused is the kingpin of the entire drug syndicate and that he was running the syndicate along with his wife Rihanna. It was further argued that the applicant never cooperated during investigation and his anticipatory bail application was dismissed by this Court as well as by the Delhi High Court.

It was further argued that even after dismissal of his anticipatory bail application, he never joined the investigation and was declared a proclaimed offender. (ANI)

