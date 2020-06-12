India News | Delhi COVID-19 Situation: BJP, Cong Thank SC for Showing Mirror to AAP Govt over Shortcomings

New Delhi, June 12 (PTI) The opposition BJP and the Congress in Delhi on Friday thanked the Supreme Court for "showing the mirror" to the AAP government over its "shortcomings" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The apex court on Friday termed as "horrific" the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to COVID-19 patients, and sought responses from the Centre and different states taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance on the treatment being meted out to patients and the handling of the bodies.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah also questioned Delhi government for conducting fewer COVID tests and asked why testing had gone down from 7,000 to 5,000 a day.

Reacting to it, the Delhi government said it accepts the observations of the Supreme Court and the city government will ensure the best possible treatment to each COVID-19 patient.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the Supreme Court has reprimanded the Delhi government for the "poor" treatment of coronavirus patients and for not handling the dead bodies with dignity.

"I would like to thank the Supreme Court that they took suo motu cognizance regarding the health of the people of Delhi. Being a responsible opposition, the Delhi BJP always conveyed shortcomings of healthcare and suggestions for improvement to the Delhi government but it was given a political colour," Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP president said even the Supreme Court considered that the Delhi government reduced corona testing and the bodies of COVID-19 victims were not properly taken care of in the hospitals.

The BJP had asked the Delhi government to increase the testing of coronavirus suspected patients, present the correct figures of affected people and increase the number of beds, but it was busy in "politics and rhetoric", Gupta charged.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said the Supreme Court has asked the Delhi government why corona testing has decreased in Delhi, an issue which it has been highlighting for the past few weeks.

"This direction by the Supreme Court has shown the mirror to the Kejriwal government, which has been taking retrograde steps regarding the testing for corona patients.

"Instead of expanding the testing base in the capital to assess the exact position of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has been shrinking the test facilities," Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress president has also written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding that free of cost coronavirus tests be made the right of every citizen in Delhi.

The Delhi government said the Supreme Court is the apex court of India and it accepts its observations with the utmost respect and with absolute sincerity.

"The Delhi government is determined to provide health care for all and to ensure best possible treatment to each COVID-19 patient. But, if there are any gaps that still remain and is brought to our notice, we will act on them sincerely and immediately," it said in a statement.

