New Delhi, February 23: Customs at IGI Airport New Delhi on Sunday intercepted three Indian national passengers (male) from Flight AI 303 (BKK to DEL) around 01:35 AM and recovered illegal exotic wildlife from their checked-in baggage, according to information from customs.
Based on specific intelligence, Seized Wildlife Species include 5 Corn Snakes), 8 Milk Snakes, 9 Ball Pythons. Lizards: 4 Bearded Dragons, 7 Crested Geckos, 11 Cameroon Dwarf Geckos, 1 Gecko. Delhi: Passenger Caught Smuggling Silver Coloured Gold Bar Inside Cream Box at IGI Airport, Probe Underway (Watch Video).
Exotic Reptiles and Insects Seized at IGI Airport
दिल्ली आईजीआई हवाई अड्डे पर @AirportGenCus ने जांच के दौरान उड़ान संख्या AI 303 बैंकॉक से दिल्ली आए तीन यात्रियों से वन्यजीवों की तस्करी का खुलासा किया
साँप:🐍
मकई साँप (5),
मिल्क स्नेक (8),
बॉल पायथन (9)
🦎 छिपकली:
दाढ़ी वाले ड्रेगन (4),
क्रेस्टेड गेकोस (7),
कैमरून ड्वार्फ… pic.twitter.com/EOww8mtGZk
— Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) February 23, 2025
Additional 14 Millipedes and 1 Spider were also seized. The recovered wildlife and the passengers were handed over to authorities for further investigation.
