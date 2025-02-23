New Delhi, February 23: Customs at IGI Airport New Delhi on Sunday intercepted three Indian national passengers (male) from Flight AI 303 (BKK to DEL) around 01:35 AM and recovered illegal exotic wildlife from their checked-in baggage, according to information from customs.

Based on specific intelligence, Seized Wildlife Species include 5 Corn Snakes), 8 Milk Snakes, 9 Ball Pythons. Lizards: 4 Bearded Dragons, 7 Crested Geckos, 11 Cameroon Dwarf Geckos, 1 Gecko. Delhi: Passenger Caught Smuggling Silver Coloured Gold Bar Inside Cream Box at IGI Airport, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Exotic Reptiles and Insects Seized at IGI Airport

Additional 14 Millipedes and 1 Spider were also seized. The recovered wildlife and the passengers were handed over to authorities for further investigation.

