In a dramatic smuggling attempt, a passenger arriving from Riyadh was intercepted by Customs officials at Delhi’s IGI Airport on November 26. Based on intelligence inputs, Customs officials conducted an X-ray scan of the passenger's baggage, revealing suspicious images. Upon further inspection, they recovered a 117-gram silver-coloured bar, believed to be gold, concealed inside a cream box. A video shared by ANI shows Customs officials opening the box and retrieving the hidden bar. The investigation is ongoing as authorities probe the smuggling operation. Delhi: IGI Airport Customs Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max Hidden in Woman Passenger’s Vanity Bag Travelling From Hong Kong.

Passenger Caught Smuggling Gold Bar Inside Cream Box at IGI Airport

#WATCH | Delhi: Based on intelligence inputs, a passenger travelling from Riyadh to Delhi was intercepted by Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport yesterday. During X-ray of the baggage, some suspicious images were observed. Further examination of the baggage led to the… pic.twitter.com/h1gUg1JAP2 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

