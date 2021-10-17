New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Special Cell, Delhi Police has busted a racket involved in Investment Fraud and arrested a fraudster and apprehended a juvenile.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police appealed to the people not to "fall prey to any investment scheme blindfolded" online.

The accused has been identified as Devendra Choudhary who hails from the Chhabra district of Rajasthan.

According to DCP KPS Malhotra, the matter came to light when a complaint was received that the complainant was lured by a page, namely 'Profit_mania', on a social media platform, which showed screenshots of people conducting binary trading with them. Upon chatting with the owner of the page, the owner introduced himself as Deepak Sahu who induced him to invest on the pretext of making his money three times in no time. The victim scanned a QR code in the name of Devendra, sent to him on the social media platform. After the payment, the owner of the page of that social media platform stopped replying to the messages.

On the complaint, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up and technical and human intelligence sources were deployed. The beneficiary of the QR code was identified as Devendra Choudhary.

Further investigation revealed that over Rs 12 lakh were credited to the account.

The CCU found out that a juvenile was the account holder of the social media account who used to chat with innocent persons and used to share different UPI IDs or QR Codes to accept payment in the name of investments. He has been apprehended in the case and handed over to his mother. Other victims of this fraud are also being identified.

The DCP Cyber Cell appealed to the people not to fall prey to any investment scheme blindfolded which has been shared over social media or endorsed by any social media celebrity/influencers. He further appealed to all other victims of this fraud social media (Account- "Profit_mania") or such frauds to report to the nearest police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

