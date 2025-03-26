New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Private schools compelling parents to purchase books and uniforms from particular shops will face action, the Delhi Directorate of Education said in an order asking the schools to display a list of at least five vendors on their websites and notice boards.

The DoE has directed schools to implement its directives failing which strict action will be taken against them.

Also Read | Anil Tiger Dead: Jharkhand BJP Leader Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Ranchi, Accused Arrested; Police Suspect Land Dispute as Reason Behind Murder.

The move comes after the DoE received several complaints against some private schools for compelling parents to purchase books, uniforms and study materials from particular vendors.

"Schools must display information about books, uniforms, and their availability at multiple vendors on both their official websites and notice boards," the department said.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: Shiv Sena Leaders Meet Pune CP Amitesh Kumar, Seek FIR Against Stand-Up Comedian.

The DoE also instructed the schools not to change the colour, design or any other specification in uniforms for at least three years once prescribed.

The department has urged parents to report any violations to the nodal officer, assuring strict action against defaulting schools.

"If any violations are reported, appropriate action under BNS and BNSS will be taken against such malpractices," it stated.

The DoE clarified that students should be free to purchase study materials from vendors of their choice at fair market prices.

The directive aims to prevent commercial exploitation and promote fair competition, it said, adding that schools must also allow students to use books and study materials aligned with the official curriculum and examination guidelines.

Private schools have also been instructed to display the names, addresses, and contact details of vendors located near the school where all necessary study materials are available.

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, said, "Schools not only ask us to buy uniforms and books but also notebooks that display their logo."

"If we request just one or two books, the school shopkeepers refuse to sell them individually and instead ask us to buy the entire set or come back after a few days," she added.

Gautam further stated that the prices of these items at private vendors associated with schools are nearly double the market rate.

The DoE said that private schools in Delhi are run either by societies or trusts as a charitable organisation on no-profit-no-loss basis. Therefore, no school activity must have any scope of profit or commercialisation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)