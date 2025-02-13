India News | Delhi E-rickshaw Driver Killed in Revenge Attack, Four Held

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old e-rickshaw driver was killed in an act of revenge after he allegedly bullied and physically assaulted a minor here, police said on Thursday.

Four people, including a 17-year-old, were apprehended, police said.

According to the police, the incident was reported on February 3 when they received information regarding a man lying dead in Moonga Nagar.

"The deceased was identified as Bhola, a resident of New Mustafabad and an e-rickshaw driver by profession. Crime and forensic teams had inspected the scene, and the body was sent to GTB Hospital for postmortem examination," a police officer said.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated. The team analysed CCTV footage, the suspects were identified and traced to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and the Khajuri Chowk area in Delhi, he said.

Subsequent raids led to their apprehension. During interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the crime. They revealed that Bhola had repeatedly bullied and assaulted the juvenile accused.

Three of the accused were identified as Md Sahil alias Lucky (19), Shahnawaz alias Sameer (20) and Md Ali Noori alias Yusuf (20) and a 17-year-old juvenile.

"Frustrated by Bhola's behaviour, the juvenile, along with his elder brother Md Ali Noori and their associates, planned the attack. On the evening of February 3, they killed Bhola and fled," said the officer.

Police said that they have recovered the clothes worn by the accused during the crime, and efforts are underway to locate and recover the murder weapon. Further investigation is underway.

