New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved an application before the Rouse Avenue court, seeking NOC for renewal of his passport. His personal passport had expired in 2018.

Special judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a response. The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 4.

Counsel for Arvind Kejriwal submitted that his passport had expired in 2018. He was using his official passport being CM of Delhi. Now he is seeking a NOC for the renewal of his personal passport.

He is seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years, his counsel said.

During the hearing of the main case related to the Excise policy on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha and other accused persons appeared through video conferencing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation said that it is ready for arguments on framing of charges.

It was also submitted that the court has already said that no new application would be filed for the scrutiny of documents. However, some applications are still pending.

Recently, the court has ordered that the CBI shall include all communications, notices issued and other documents in the list of unrelied documents.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets after its investigation. (ANI)

