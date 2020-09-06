New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhiites experienced a humid day on Sunday with the maximum temperature in the national capital settling at 35.5 degrees Celsius, just a notch above season's normal, a meteorological department official said.

According to the weatherman, the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, and relative humidity oscillated between 61 per cent and 100 per cent.

The MeT department has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 36 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

