New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): A 60-year-old factory owner and his 32-year-old son died of suffocation after falling into a well at a pickle-making factory in the Nangloi area of Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred on the evening of March 7 after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Nangloi police station reporting that two to three persons had fallen into a well at a factory.

Police officials rushed to the spot at Rao Vihar in Nangloi, where they found that a pickle-making factory was operating on the ground floor of the house. The owner, identified as Anil, 60, lived on the first floor of the same building with his family.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a labourer had entered one of the wells at the factory and fallen unconscious due to suffocation. In an attempt to rescue him, the factory owner, Anil and his two sons, Neeraj, 32, and Sandeep, 28, climbed down into the well.

However, due to the lack of oxygen inside the well, all three men also lost consciousness. They were later pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Doctors declared Anil and his son Neeraj brought dead at the hospital, while the condition of the labourer and the younger son remains unknown.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

