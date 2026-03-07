Mumbai, March 7: Vivo is set to expand its premium smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming launch of the Vivo X300 FE. The "Fan Edition" model, which recently made its international debut in Russia, is a rebranded version of the China-exclusive S50 Pro Mini. Designed as a compact flagship, the X300 FE aims to balance high-end performance with a pocket-friendly form factor, filling a niche for users seeking flagship specs in a smaller device.

Vivo X300 FE Comes With Compact Build

The Vivo X300 FE stands out in a market of large-screen devices with its 6.31-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display. Despite its smaller footprint, the screen does not compromise on quality, offering a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and an industry-leading peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price, Specifications and Features.

The device's design language features a horizontal camera bar on the rear, drawing comparisons to recent Google Pixel aesthetics. For durability, Vivo has secured both IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing robust protection against dust and high-pressure water ingress.

Vivo X300 FE's Flagship Performance and Massive Battery

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 FE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. This ensures the device can handle intensive multitasking and high-end gaming with ease. It also debuts with OriginOS 6, based on the latest Android 16, with a promise of five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security patches. Perhaps the most impressive feat of engineering is the inclusion of a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery within a chassis just 7.99mm thick. To complement the large capacity, the phone supports:

90W Wired FlashCharge 40W Wireless charging 5W Reverse wireless charging

Professional-Grade Imaging by Vivo

Vivo continues its focus on mobile photography with a versatile triple-camera array. The system is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX921) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is supported by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, a 50-megapixel autofocus camera is housed within a central punch-hole for high-resolution selfies and video calls. Realme C83 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display; Price Starts at INR 13,499.

Vivo X300 FE Expected Price and Indian Market Availability

While an official launch date for India has not yet been confirmed, the device has reportedly appeared on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification lists, suggesting an arrival within the next month. In international markets, the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at approximately INR 71,000, while the 512GB version reaches roughly INR 76,000. However, industry analysts expect Vivo to price the device more competitively in India, with estimates starting around the INR 55,000 to INR 60,000 mark. The X300 FE will be available in three colorways: Cool Lilac, Graphite Black, and Moonlight White.

