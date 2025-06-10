New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Three members of a family -- a man, his son, and daughter -- died after a fire broke out in a seventh-floor flat at Shabad Apartment in Dwarka Sector 13, Delhi, on Tuesday, police said.

The victims jumped from the balcony in a desperate attempt to escape the blaze, they said.

According to Delhi Police, two 10-year-old children, including a boy and a girl, were the first to leap from the balcony. They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Their father, Yash Yadav (35), also jumped from the balcony soon after and was declared dead at IGI Hospital.

The fire reportedly originated in a flat on the sixth floor of the building, with smoke and flames quickly spreading to higher levels.

Officials suspect two to three people may have been trapped inside the affected flat at the time of the incident.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the incident at 10:01 AM, and eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Firefighters began rescue and firefighting operations without delay.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and assess the damage.

More details are awaited.

