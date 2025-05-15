New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College of Commerce in Pitampura, officials said on Thursday morning.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, 11 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the flames. The fire, which broke out in the college library, was brought under control around 9:40 AM.

As of now, there are no reports of any injuries. Cooling operation continues. (ANI)

