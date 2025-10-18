New Delhi, October 18: A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, located near Pandit Pant Marg in New Delhi, on Saturday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident. According to officials, the fire department received a call about the blaze at 1:22 pm. In response, 14 fire tenders, including a turntable ladder (TTL), were immediately dispatched to the location due to the high-rise nature of the building.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Bhupender of the Delhi Fire Service said, "At 1.22 pm, we received a call reporting a fire at Brahmaputra Apartments, located near Pandit Pant Marg... We immediately dispatched 14 vehicles, including TTL, as this is a high-rise building. So far, the damage is mostly on the stilt floor, and the upper floors are damaged externally. The fire has been brought under control, but our work is still ongoing... There is no casualty report yet." Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze at Brahmaputra Apartments Housing Rajya Sabha MPs (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out at Brahmaputra Apartments in Delhi

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, firefighters managed to control the blaze in time, preventing it from spreading further and causing greater damage. Cooling operations are currently underway at the site. Further information is awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier this week, a fire broke out at a cardboard manufacturing factory in the Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 of Narela, Delhi, on October 14, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service launched a major firefighting operation after receiving the alert. A total of 26 fire tenders were deployed to the scene. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh Claims 2 Lives; Short-Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

Fire officer SK Dua said, "Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2, in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled..."No casualties have been reported so far, officials added.

