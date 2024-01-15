New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Delhi's Gandhinagar market on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Rs 500 in Bhojpur; Arrested.

The cause of such a huge fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Gurugram Hotel Murder Case: Divya Pahuja's Body Cremated; Accused Balraj Gill Sent to Four-Day Police Custody.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a factory in North Delhi's Narela area. Several fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)