New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a building in the Palam area of the national capital, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Fire Services, immediately after receiving the information of the incident, around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts 3-Day Rain Spell From March 19-21, Relief From Heat Likely.

The firefighting operation is underway. There have been no reports of any casualties.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | LPG Heist in Bhopal Video: Bike-Borne Men Caught on Camera Stealing 4 Gas Cylinders From Retired Judge's House in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, a fire broke out early on Sunday morning at the Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh, in the national capital, engulfing nearly 40 shops, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Department received an emergency call at 7:37 am, following which ten fire engines were deployed at the scene and with continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

Mansih Kumar Shekhawat, a fire officer at the scene, confirmed that there are no casualties or injuries due to the fire.

"The fire had been largely extinguished, though some smoke and residual heat remained, which firefighters are cooling down. There were no casualties or injuries," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)