New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) From upgrading its control room by digitisation of records to procuring the latest high-tech equipment for fire-fighting operations, the Delhi Fire Service will be modernised with an investment of over Rs 300 crore, a senior official said on Tuesday.

DFS Director Atul Garg said the department has received approximately Rs 332 crore in the Delhi budget 2022-23 for modernisation.

"This is the first time that such a huge budget crore has been allotted by the Delhi Government for the modernisation of the department and to procure high-tech equipment for fire-fighting operations. The budget will also be used for revamping the fire control room by digitising it," he said.

The department is planning to purchase at least 15 high-tech equipment with modern features which include -- two 40-m aerial ladder platform (costing Rs 24 crore), three 70-m aerial ladder platform costing Rs 54 crore, a 90-m n aerial ladder platform of Rs 24 crore, he said.

According to the fire department, other equipment to be procured include four 33-m multi-articulated fire tower costing Rs 30 crore, three 53-m multi articulated fire (Rs 45 crore) and two Hazmat vans for disaster situations costing Rs 20 crore.

These equipment will be used for search, rescue and fire-fighting operations.

Garg said the expansion of the Delhi Fire Service is being done in order to improve the efficiency of the services and providing better services to the citizen. This will also help to cope up with the increased work load which.

The fire control room is also proposed for restructuring so as to ensure the highest level of accuracy in the dispatches, he said.

The fire department aims to go contactless by taking a step forward towards digitisation and a task force has been constituted by the government for exploring, adopting mordern technology for fire-fighting and fire prevention, he said.

“Right now, all the records are being maintained manually on papers. The fire calls received or other emergency related calls for assistance is maintained in books. We need to step up computers so that all the calls received and records pertaining to the work carried out are available on digital platforms to make things hassle-free. This enhances the accuracy and data can be made easily available whenever required," Garg added.

The fire department said it will be procuring these high-tech equipment via global as well as local tenders.

Earlier, the Delhi Fire Department had procured two remote controlled fire-fighting machines (robots) and one turn table ladder.

Five life detectors and 250 breathing apparatus sets were also procured and added in the Delhi Fire Service.

