Mumbai, January 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the revised schedule for session one of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The NTA is expected to JEE Main 2023 admit card tomorrow, January 20. The NTA has already released the exam city slip for JEE Main session 1 exam of JEE Main 2023 examination.

According to a report in India.com, the NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 examination admit card tomorrow. Once released, candidates can visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in to download the admit card and exam city slip for JEE Main session 1 examination. JEE Main 2023: NTA To Release Admit Card and Exam City Slip Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also announced the revised schedule for session one of JEE Main 2023 exam. As per the official notification, the session one exam of JEE Main 2023 will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd).

JEE Main 2023: Steps To Download Session 1 Admit Card

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link to download JEE Main session 1 admit card

Enter using your application number and date of birth

Your JEE Main 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the admit card for exam day

On the other hand, the B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be held on January 28 (2nd Shift only).The JEE Main session 1 examination for JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages. SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022 Notification: Online Registration Begins on ssc.nic.in, Know Important Dates, Educational Qualifications and How to Apply.

The examination will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in Computer Based test mode.

