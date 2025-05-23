New Delhi [India] May 23 (ANI): Four children are feared dead after drowning in the Bawana canal under the Narela Police Station limits in Delhi earlier today, police said.

The incident occurred when the children entered the canal to bathe and escape the summer heat.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 23, 2025: RBL Bank, Ultratech Cement, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

According to a preliminary investigation, one child began drowning, and the others allegedly drowned while attempting to save them.

A police team, along with other rescue forces, is present at the spot, and efforts are underway to recover the bodies and investigate the incident.

Also Read | Capital Jewish Museum Shooting: India Likely To Ask for More Security for Diplomats After 2 Israeli Staffers Killed in US.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)