New Delhi, November 15: At least four people sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder caught fire at their house in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday morning, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said DFS Director Atul Garg. Delhi: 17 People Sustain Injuries, Five Houses Collapse After Cylinder Blast in Azadpur Area.

Four people have received burn injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The blaze has been doused and a search operation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)