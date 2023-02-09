New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The wait for a fruitful 'maiden' meeting of the MCD house may be reaching an end as the fresh date of mayoral polls, February 16, has received approval from the Delhi government.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) may have got the nod from the Delhi government on the proposed date, but it is still awaiting the final nod from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Earlier today evening, the Kejriwal government had proposed to call a meeting of the MCD on February 13 or 14. But on February 13, there is a hearing of this matter in the Supreme Court. In view of this, the Kejriwal government has approved the proposal of the MCD of February 16 for the mayoral election.

The Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were compelled to come to a consensus for a new date to conduct the elections of new Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing committee members after the House was stalled thrice -- January 6, January 24, and February 6 -- due to ruckus.

On February 6, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House's Proceedings were adjourned until further notice without conducting the mayoral election. This was the third time in a row that the house had been adjourned after a ruckus erupted over nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members. (ANI)

