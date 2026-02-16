India News | Grand Maha Shivaratri Celebrations Held at the Famous Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): The festival of Maha Shivaratri was celebrated with great spiritual fervour and grandeur at the renowned Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple premises to offer prayers and participate in the sacred rituals.

Devotees from neighbouring districts, including Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet, as well as from various states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, visited the temple for darshan of Lord Arunachaleswarar, also revered as Lord Annamalaiyar.

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Special abhishekam rituals were performed for Lord Annamalaiyar and Goddess Unnamulai Amman using sacred offerings such as milk, curd, turmeric, kumkum, ghee and honey. The deities were beautifully adorned with colourful flowers and ornaments. Following the rituals, the idols were taken in a procession around the temple prakaram amid chants of devotion by devotees.

A special Deeparadhana was performed at the Arunagiri Yogeswarar Mandapam. Throughout the celebrations, thousands of devotees echoed the chants of "Arogara, Arogara," expressing their deep devotion.

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Later in the night, the traditional four-time (Naalu Kaala) Shivaratri poojas were conducted. Special abhishekams were once again performed with sacred materials, followed by floral decorations and silver adornments. Special Deeparadhana was shown to the deities as devotees from different parts of the country took part in the poojas with devotion.

Amar, a devotee, said he felt spiritually fulfilled after participating in the Shivaratri celebrations at the temple.

Sudharani expressed happiness at witnessing the grand rituals and said the experience was divine.

Shavanni from Andhra Pradesh said she had long wished to visit Tiruvannamalai during Maha Shivaratri and felt blessed to take part in the celebrations.

Another devotee, Amar from Hyderabad, described the atmosphere as powerful and spiritually uplifting.

The temple administration had made elaborate arrangements to manage the heavy influx of devotees and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)