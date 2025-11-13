Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): In a significant decision taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has approved a policy to provide compassionate employment to the dependents of victims who lost their lives in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a CMO statement said.

Announcing the policy in a post on X, CM Rekha Gupt said, "Our government has approved a policy to provide employment to the dependents of 1984 Sikh riot victims on compassionate grounds"

Also Read | Pune-Bengaluru Highway Accident: At Least 8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Car Crushed Between 2 Container Trucks (Watch Videos).

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/1988986699142275250?s=20

"This important step by the Delhi Government not only reflects its sensitivity and commitment to justice but also stands as a symbol of relief and respect for those families who have been awaiting justice and economic rehabilitation for over four decades," it said.

Also Read | Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: AIU Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership Following Terror Probe Links, Says 'It Does Not Appear to Be in Good Standing'.

Announcing details of the Cabinet decision taken on Wednesday, Delhi CM said that the new policy marks a concrete step towards expediting long-pending cases of employment assistance that remained unresolved since the Cabinet decision of 2007.

"For the past 18 years, this process could not be completed due to various administrative reasons. To end this prolonged delay, the government has now introduced a clear, structured, and time-bound policy to ensure that eligible families receive employment assistance promptly, leaving no rightful claimant deprived."

According to the Chief Minister, a key feature of the new policy is that dependants of victims who are now above 50 years of age and unable to take up employment will have the option to nominate a member of the next generation, such as a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, or son-in-law, for the job.

"This provision ensures that the benefits of employment genuinely reach the family and that the intended purpose of the assistance is effectively fulfilled. The clause has been introduced in recognition of the fact that many eligible dependants have now grown elderly"

The Chief Minister further stated that necessary relaxations in age and educational qualifications have also been incorporated into the policy. "All provisions will comply with the directions of the Delhi High Court and the prescribed legal framework"

Additionally, a transparent and well-defined mechanism has been established for verification, grievance redressal, and departmental allocation to ensure that the appointment process is fair, accountable, and efficient, it said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that this decision reflects the Delhi Government's deep empathy for the victim families and its unwavering commitment to their dignity, justice, and economic rehabilitation.

"Our government is determined to ensure that no eligible family faces further delays. By extending employment opportunities to the next generation, we aim not only to provide financial support but also to restore the self-respect of these families," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)