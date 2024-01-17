New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Delhi government is preparing to build three new District Court complexes in Rohini Sector-26, Shastri Park and Karkardooma worth Rs 1,098.5 crore, said an official release on Tuesday.

According to an official press release from the Delhi Finance Minister's Office, "In the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting held recently, Finance Minister Atishi approved these three projects, including new District Court complexes in Rohini Sector-26, Shastri Park and Karkardooma."

After the completion of these three projects, Delhi's District Court will witness an increase of 200 courtrooms.

Sharing about the projects, Finance Minister Atishi emphasised that swift and accessible justice is a fundamental right for every Indian, and this is achievable only when there is sufficient infrastructure in the courts.

"At present, there is a considerable backlog of pending cases on judges and courts nationwide, leading to unnecessary delays in case resolutions. In this context, the commitment of the Kejriwal government to provide sufficient judicial infrastructure in the capital is crucial," Atishi said.

"The government's dedication to building 200 new courtrooms in Delhi in this direction proves to be highly significant in strengthening the judicial system," she added.

Finance Minister Atishi stated that these three projects are highly significant in the direction of enhancing Delhi's judicial infrastructure, and their completion will greatly aid in the swift resolution of legal matters.

She mentioned that the Kejriwal government is actively working on a war footing to address the shortage of courtrooms in Delhi's district courts, and these three projects are crucial steps in this direction.

Keeping the convenience of judges, lawyers, and citizens in mind, these three projects will incorporate better public facilities, she said.

"In Rohini Sector-26, the Court complex will consist of three basements, a ground floor, and two 11-storey building blocks. It will house 100 courtrooms and 270 lawyer chambers. The total cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 714.19 crore," informed the Delhi Finance Minister.

"Additionally, a new district court complex in Shastri Park will include 48 courtrooms and 175 lawyer stations. The total cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 184.91 crore," she stated.

"The third project involves constructing an additional court block near the existing court in Karkardooma. This new court block will have 50 new courtrooms, and the total cost of this project is estimated to be Rs 199.39 crore," she said.

While undertaking these three projects, better public facilities will also be developed, keeping in mind the convenience of judges, lawyers, and citizens.

Finance Minister Atishi has instructed departments regarding all three projects to prepare a detailed timeline and work expeditiously towards completing these projects. (ANI)

