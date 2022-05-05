New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday gave nod to setting up four Zila Sainik Boards to help families of serving and retired servicemen in the national capital, according to an official statement.

The proposal for this was introduced by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and it was approved in a cabinet meeting.

Under the Rajya Sainik Board in Delhi, these four Zila Sainik Boards will be developed in South West Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi and Central Delhi districts, the statement said.

Eleven officers will be appointed in each of the Zila Sainik Boards, which will include a secretary, an assistant secretary and a head clerk.

"The problems that retired soldiers have faced in recent years have steadily increased. In order to deal with the increased challenges, the organisation must be revitalised. Because there is only a Rajya Sainik Board in Delhi, these retired soldiers and their families have had to deal with a slew of issues," the statement said.

The Zila Sainik Boards will benefit the elderly who are facing difficulties in the Rajya Sainik Board-Delhi. The government will also be able to meet the needs of servicemen more efficiently and effectively through these boards, it said.

Each of these boards will receive around Rs 4 crore a year from the Delhi government, the statement said.

According to the proposal, the Delhi government has the authority to establish Zila Sainik Board in districts where the number of retired soldiers exceeds 7,500.

The government will be spending around Rs 17 crore annually on these boards.

Listing out the advantages of setting up such boards, the statement said that these will be responsible for providing welfare, employment, rehabilitation, education, and other beneficial schemes to serving soldiers, their families, retired soldiers, widows of martyrs, and their dependents.

