New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday assured policy-level action to address the alleged mass eviction of street vendors.

The minister's assurance came following a meeting with a delegation from the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI).

The delegation raised concerns over violations of the Street Vendors Act, 2014 and submitted key demands, according to a statement by the National Association of Street Vendors of India.

"The minister acknowledged the role of street vendors in the city's informal economy and asked NASVI to prepare a regulatory blueprint. He said that our demands would be reviewed and a meeting would be called with relevant departments, including municipal and police officials," the statement said.

“Street vendors are the backbone of urban informal economies. We are encouraged by the minister's commitment and look forward to swift action that translates into real change on the ground,” said NASVI's National Coordinator Arbind Singh.

The demands included stopping forced evictions by the MCD and police, giving notices before eviction and providing a list of seized goods. Separation of vendors with Certificates of Vending (CoV) into two groups -- those with stationary and mobile stalls.

"The MCD must also clearly explain what is meant by '30-minute vending'. Surveys in some zones were halted due to non-payment of honorariums to Town Vending Committee (TVC) members. We demand that all attending members be compensated," it added.

