New Delhi, November 3: The Delhi government has extended the last date to apply for power subsidy to November 15, officials said on Thursday. The last date to submit the applications, both online and offline, for subsidy on electricity provided by the government was originally set at October 31.

Over 34 lakh of around 57 lakh consumers had applied for the subsidy by that date. Delhi Power Subsidy: How To Apply for Subsidy Online via WhatsApp and Offline by Filing Form To Continue Receiving Discounted Electricity Bills.

The Delhi government has decided to provide subsidies to only those consumers who apply for concession. Aadhaar Card Mandatory To Avail Power Subsidy in This State.

Consumers receive a full subsidy on electricity consumption up to 200 units a month. Those consuming up to 400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)