India News | Delhi Govt Holds Stakeholder Consultation on Draft EV Policy 2026 Under Chairmanship of Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Government of NCT of Delhi on Wednesday convened a Stakeholder Consultation Conference on the Draft EV Policy 2026, bringing together key players from across the electric mobility ecosystem.

The consultation aimed to gather actionable feedback and recommendations from industry stakeholders to support the evidence-based refinement and finalisation of the policy, according to a release.

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The conference witnessed active participation from leading mobility aggregators and logistics platforms, including Ola Group, Uber, Rapido, Porter, as well as representatives from Zomato, Blinkit, Swiggy and Flipkart. Industry bodies and technical organisations such as the International Copper Association India, Lycomaterial and others also contributed valuable insights.

As outlined in the agenda, the consultation was conducted through five structured thematic sessions chaired by the Transport Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

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These sessions enabled detailed discussions on policy design, implementation challenges, and future opportunities across the EV value chain.

Stakeholders across categories, including aggregators, electric vehicle manufacturers, battery recyclers, auto associations, and e-rickshaw unions, shared their perspectives on strengthening EV adoption, improving charging infrastructure, enhancing battery recycling frameworks, and ensuring affordability and accessibility for all sections of society.

Participants broadly welcomed the forward-looking approach of the policy and emphasised the need for practical transition pathways, expanded charging infrastructure, including at residential and commercial levels, and wider incentives across emerging EV segments. Stakeholders also highlighted the importance of affordable financing, inclusion of last-mile and low-speed vehicles, and targeted support for gig workers and vulnerable sections, while underlining the need for streamlined registration processes, structured transition mechanisms, and recognition of key segments such as e-rickshaws and evolving logistics use-cases, according to the release.

In his address, the Transport Minister emphasised the Delhi Government's commitment to building a robust and future-ready EV ecosystem.

The Minister said, "Delhi has emerged as a leader in electric mobility, and the next phase of our EV policy will focus on deepening adoption across all segments--from public transport to last-mile delivery. Inputs from aggregators, manufacturers, recyclers, and grassroots stakeholders like e-rickshaw unions are critical in shaping a policy that is not only environmentally sustainable but also economically viable and socially inclusive. We are committed to creating a holistic ecosystem that addresses the entire EV value chain--from manufacturing and deployment to recycling and reuse."

The consultation also enabled cross-sector dialogue during informal networking sessions, encouraging collaboration among stakeholders for seamless policy implementation.

In a related engagement at Talkatora Stadium, while addressing a meeting of e-rickshaw associations, manufacturers, dealers, and drivers, the Hon'ble Transport Minister highlighted the government's focused approach towards the e-rickshaw ecosystem.

He noted that representatives from unions and stakeholder groups had earlier presented concerns related to parking/standing arrangements, subsidies, and infrastructure. The government has already initiated steps to address these issues, with a focus on improving facilities for drivers and bringing greater organisation to the sector. He also underlined that strict measures will be enforced to prevent underage driving.

Addressing heatwave concerns, the Minister announced immediate relief measures, including the installation of cold boxes in buses and the provision of drinking water at bus stations. He stated that an action plan has been finalised and these measures will be implemented across key locations within the next few days.

The Transport Minister further informed that a dedicated policy has been formulated and will be announced shortly, aimed at making operations more organised, safe, and economically viable. He added that efforts are underway to ensure comprehensive registration of all e-rickshaw drivers, enabling them to access government schemes and benefits.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, he stated that the objective is to resolve the concerns of e-rickshaw drivers, improve their livelihoods, and integrate them into a safe, efficient, and well-regulated transport system.

The Draft EV Policy 2026 is expected to build upon Delhi's existing leadership in electric mobility by introducing progressive measures that accelerate adoption, strengthen infrastructure, and promote circular economy practices within the EV ecosystem. (ANI)

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